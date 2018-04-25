MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After telling longtime guitarist Lindsey Buckingham “Go Your Own Way” this month, Fleetwood Mac is gearing up for a new tour, with some new faces.

The Grammy-winning band announced its forthcoming North American tour for 2018-19, which includes a stop at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul Monday, Oct. 22.

The band has recruited Mike Campbell and Neil Finn to join them on the tour.

With Mike and Neil, we’ll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we’ll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs,” the band said in a press release. “Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour.”

Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 album “Rumours” is even to this day among the best-selling albums ever released in the U.S., spawning singles like “Dreams,” “You Make Loving Fun,” and “Don’t Stop.” Other hits include “Sara,” “Tusk,” “Landslide” and “Rhiannon.”

Tickets for the Xcel show will go on sale to the general public Friday, May 4 at 10 a.m.