MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A flood warning is in effect for the Mississippi River in St. Paul due to the recent snow melt.

The National Weather Service says the river swelled to about 11 feet high Wednesday morning and is expected to rise through the weekend.

A Flood Warning has been issued for the Mississippi River at St. Paul. Additional Flood Warnings are in effect for locations along the Mississippi, Minnesota, S. Fork Crow, Chippewa, Redwood & Cottonwood rivers. Latest river levels & forecasts: https://t.co/cRJOB4sBWy #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/q6laGTUTsn — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) April 25, 2018

Across the state, flood warnings are also in effect for portions of the Minnesota, South Fork Crow, Chippewa, Redwood and Cottonwood rivers.

According to the weather service’s river observation map, the only rivers currently undergoing moderate-level flooding are the Redwood River near Marshall and the Cottonwood River near New Ulm.

Just across the western border, major flooding is being reported at the Big Sioux River in South Dakota.