MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A goat and a dog who, if not best friends certainly act as though they are, were retrieved by officers over the weekend.

The Minnesota State Patrol says someone called them on Saturday reporting the pair running loose near Highway 61 near Hastings.

Some motorists had contained the two of them to keep them from getting struck by any vehicles.

Lt. Gordon Shank arrived at the scene and kept the two animals contained until the Animal Humane Society arrived.

So, this really happened on Saturday. Lt. Gordon Shank responded to a call of a loose goat & dog walking together on Hwy. 61 near Hastings. Passing motorists had contained the duo to keep them safe. Lt. Shank kept the two pals company until the Humane Society showed up. pic.twitter.com/TXfMZt76BP — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) April 23, 2018

On Tuesday, the State Patrol said that the two animals had been returned to their owners. As it turned out, they were from the same family.

“They were quite the pair,” the State Patrol reported animal control officials told them. “Very attached to one another.”

There was no immediate word as to how the pair escaped.