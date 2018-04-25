MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Highway 7 in Carver County will be closed for a “significant length of time” after a semi rollover Wednesday morning.

According to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on the highway at the intersection of Carver County Road 10.

The Minensota State Patrol says the highway is closed from State Highway 25 through County Road 151.

The truck driver was not injured.

The semi was hauling 8,000 gallons of ethanol. The road is closed while the ethanol is being pumped from the ditch.

