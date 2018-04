MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The revamped movie theater at the Mall of America is almost ready to seat customers.

CMX Cinemas says the remodeled theater will offer 13 screens with cutting-edge audio technology and over-sized reclining chairs.

Instead of the traditional candy and popcorn, the theater will offer food market-style pizzas, burgers, and liquor.

Tickets to movies will range form $8 to $14. There’ll also be $5 Tuesady deals.

The new theater is expected to open May 4.