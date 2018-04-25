Filed Under:Gopher Football, North Carolina, PJ Fleck, University Of Minnesota Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The University of Minnesota football team has added North Carolina to its football schedule in 2023 and 2024, the school announced Wednesday.

The Gophers will travel to play the Tar Heels on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. They will host North Carolina in 2024 on either Aug. 29 or Aug. 31. Minnesota had originally planned to play North Carolina during the Jerry Kill era, but Minnesota paid $800,000 to get out of the series.

Minnesota has played 21 non-conference games against ACC teams. They are 14-7.

The Gophers now have future home-and-home series planned with Fresno State, BYU, Colorado, North Carolina and Mississippi State.

