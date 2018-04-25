MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor plans to plead not guilty to charges stemming from the fatal shooting of Justine Damond last summer.

On Wednesday, Noor’s lawyer filed documents stating that the former police officer intends to claim self-defense and reasonable force.

Last month, Noor was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter following a months-long investigation into the death of the Australian native.

Damond suffered the fatal gunshot wound on July 15 after calling police to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her south Minneapolis home.

According to a criminal complaint, Noor’s fellow officer, Matthew Harrity, said that Damond startled them at the scene, causing him to fear for his life.

Both officers drew their weapons inside the squad car, and Noor fired a shot from the passenger’s seat, striking Damond in the abdomen.

She died in the alley.

On the day charges were filed against him, Noor turned himself in to authorities. He was later released after posting $500,000 in bail.

Noor’s next court appearance is slated for May 8.