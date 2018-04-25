MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – In an effort to break the Guinness World Record for the largest pillow fight, MyPillow inventor Mike Lindell is giving away free pillows next month to the first 50,000 people who join the feathery brawl.

Lindell tweeted Wednesday morning that he’ll be giving away his signature pillows on May 18, when a massive pillow fight will be held inside U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis.

The fight is slated to be part of a youth ministry event put on by Pulse Movement. The event is free and scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

According to Guinness World Records, Lindell’s company put on the event that currently holds the title for “Largest Pillow Fight.” That pillow fight happened in 2015 at CHS Field during a St. Paul Saints game.

Lindell has made a habit of giving away pillows for various causes.

Last year, Lindell gave away 60,000 of his pillows to the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston.