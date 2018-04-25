(credit: Thinkstock)

Gaining regional notoriety fronting the bands Shoeless Revolution and Three Beers Til Dubuque, season 11 of American Idol brought Reed Grimm into the national spotlight where his unique personality and ability as a vocalist/percussionist brought him to finish #14.

Funded by a successful Kickstarter campaign, his much anticipated debut solo release is a
lyrically insightful blend of pop, funk, and soul. “Reminders” is due out April 27th.

Click here for more.

Theater Link
Facebook Music Page

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch