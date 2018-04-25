Gaining regional notoriety fronting the bands Shoeless Revolution and Three Beers Til Dubuque, season 11 of American Idol brought Reed Grimm into the national spotlight where his unique personality and ability as a vocalist/percussionist brought him to finish #14.

Funded by a successful Kickstarter campaign, his much anticipated debut solo release is a

lyrically insightful blend of pop, funk, and soul. “Reminders” is due out April 27th.

Click here for more.

Theater Link

Facebook Music Page