MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 17-year-old boy from Albany was hospitalized Wednesday after trying to pass a school bus in Avon Township and rolling his vehicle into a ditch, according to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to the crash at about 3:48 p.m. on southbound County Road 9 near County Road 156 in Avon Township. Authorities say the boy was trying to pass a school bus and two other vehicles when another vehicle came around the corner at them.

The teen lost control of his vehicle, went into the west ditch and hit a support line for a power pole before the vehicle ended up on its roof. He was taken to Melrose Hospital by his parents with non-life threatening injuries.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Avon Police Department, Avon Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation.