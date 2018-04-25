Filed Under:Avon, Rollover Crash, Stearns County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 17-year-old boy from Albany was hospitalized Wednesday after trying to pass a school bus in Avon Township and rolling his vehicle into a ditch, according to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to the crash at about 3:48 p.m. on southbound County Road 9 near County Road 156 in Avon Township. Authorities say the boy was trying to pass a school bus and two other vehicles when another vehicle came around the corner at them.

The teen lost control of his vehicle, went into the west ditch and hit a support line for a power pole before the vehicle ended up on its roof. He was taken to Melrose Hospital by his parents with non-life threatening injuries.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Avon Police Department, Avon Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch