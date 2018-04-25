MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Now that spring is here, it is time to start thinking about your garden — but do not get too far ahead.

The late spring weather means there are some guidelines on what you can and should not be doing in your garden.

When you have been gardening for 40 years like Barb McCabe, you know it is more than just a hobby.

“I’m getting my first bit of spring, which is pansies,” McCabe said. “Just being outside in nature and digging in the dirt and smelling all the good smells. And in Minnesota, we crave that.”

But as tempting as it is to get out and start planting your garden, the late spring means you have to wait a little longer.

“The ground is still very wet,” said Tonkadale Greenhouse owner Jessie Jacobson.

She said there are three things you should hold off on doing: No planting or digging, no raking and no mowing until things dry up.

“We want to wait until that soil dries out, so when you kind of clump it together, it will crumble on its own,” Jacobson said.

But the hold on planting your garden means more time to prep. It is a good time to prune panicle hydrangeas, start applying repellents and start planning out your garden.

“You can start thinking about your cool weather veggies, so cold crops like broccoli, cabbage, kale,” Jacobson said. “Thinking about some of the direct seed items you’re going to put in the ground … carrots, beats, beans, peas.”

And do not forget about spring trends for 2018, like bringing more outside greenery indoor; no warm-up required.

Even in ideal conditions with a lot of sun and little rain, the gardeners we talked to said it could still be a couple of weeks before you will be able to dig or plant outside.

But if you are anxious to get your hands in the dirt, you can always plant in containers until the ground is ready.