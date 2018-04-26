Every year, thousands of animals in our community are in need of a second chance. Animal Humane Society provides these animals with food, shelter, medical care, and most importantly, the love these animals deserve. At WCCO, we’re committed to sharing their stories and bringing awareness to the work Animal Humane Society is doing in our community. That’s why WCCO-TV and the Animal Humane Society are teaming up to host a fundraising phone bank on Tuesday, May 1.

To help local animals in need, WCCO viewers can donate NOW or by calling into the phone bank on Tuesday, May 1.

To donate online TODAY, click here.

If you are looking to donate during the PHONE BANK, call 1-800-542-9226 on Tuesday, May 1 between 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Continue to show your support by joining the Animal Humane Society’s Walk for Animals on Saturday, May 5 at 10:00 a.m. in Golden Valley. To learn more about the event, click here [insert hyperlink].

The animals in our community depend on vital services that AHS provides. Your support today will help make second chances possible for animals that are less fortunate than our own pets. Thank you for your kindness and generosity!