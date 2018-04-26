MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 48-year-old man was critically hurt after being hit by a car Thursday night in the north Twin Cities metro, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to the accident on Highway 47 and Bunker Lake Boulevard in Anoka. The man was riding a bicycle when he was hit by a car.

Authorities say the man, from Rush City, was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center and is in critical condition. The driver who hit the bicyclist is cooperating with authorities, and impairment is not suspected.

What led up to the crash is under investigation.