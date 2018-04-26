MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in the north metro say the bravery and quick thinking of deputies likely saved the lives of two men in the basement of a burning home.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says that on Wednesday morning firefighters and deputies responded to a house fire on the 130 block of Yucca Street Northwest in the city of Coon Rapids.

A 60-year-old man was unable to get his 82-year-old relative out of the basement of a home that was engulfed in flames.

In response, a deputy entered the blown-out basement window and carried the 82-year-old man out. After, he helped the man’s younger relative escape.

“The deputies demonstrated a willingness to risk their own lives and safety in order to secure the lives of our citizens,” said Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart, in a statement. “At its core, this illustrates what sets our profession apart and why I am so grateful for all those who serve others in the public safety arena.”

The two men rescued from the home were brought to a hospital for treatment. Both are in stable condition.