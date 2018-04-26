MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Inside the Revive Salon and Spa in Perham, they are catching up on the latest news, and reaping the benefits of this now-mainstream procedure: the mani-pedi.

Sarah Crook and Missy Lubitz co-own the salon.

“At this point in our careers, we wanted to enjoy coming to work and we wanted to enjoy the people we work with, so we created a family that we love working with,” Crook said.

But happy clients are job one at Revive.

“We have trained everyone to treat customers like this is their moment from beginning to end, so when they leave, they feel like it was their special day,” Lubitz said.

Just watching the hand and foot massages is almost enough to make you fall asleep.

“We have great clients here, it’s fun. They get to be your family and we share lots of things together. Joyful things, heartaches, a lot of life. It’s really neat,” Crook said.

And these days, it’s not uncommon for men to pamper themselves as well.

“We have a lot of men coming in for pedicures,” Lubitz said.

No need to worry fellas — it’s just like at the barbershop.

“What happens in the chair, stays in the chair [laughs]!” Crook said.