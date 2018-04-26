MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the body found near the Minnesota River over the weekend.

Police say the body is that of 41-year-old Burnsville resident Elizabeth Perrault, who was first reported missing Feb. 22. Investigators have been searching for her for months, and still aren’t sure how she died.

A passer-by first noticed the body Sunday at the edge of the river, near the intersection of Interstate 35W and Black Dog Road in Burnsville, according to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said at the time that the body was heavily decomposed and were treating the death as suspicious.