ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Gov. Mark Dayton unveiled a new set of state guidelines Thursday for Minnesota doctors who prescribe opioids.

In part, the guidelines encourage doctors to prescribe the lowest effective dose of opioids when they are used for acute pain and to monitor those patients.

“One opioid prescription could lead to addiction, overdose or death,” senior vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer for the Minnesota Hospital Association Dr. Rahul Koranne said.

The Governor also announced he’s funneling $700,000 in prevention grants which will fund communities in greater Minnesota, including the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and health systems in Alexandria and Fergus Falls.

Over the years, we have seen firsthand that addiction doesn’t discriminate.

In 2016, Minnesota native and music superstar Prince died of an accidental fentanyl overdose after reportedly struggling with an addiction to painkillers.

A bill that would pose a “Penny A Pill” tax on pharmaceutical companies is still technically alive in the Senate, but time is running down on the session, which is expected to end in May.

