MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Frank Ragnow was a star offensive lineman at Chanhassen High School, and now the Minnesota native will be facing the Vikings twice a year.

Ragnow, who played his college football at Arkansas, was taken with the No. 20 pick by the Detroit Lions Thursday night in the NFL Draft. As a high school senior, he was the 24th-best offensive tackle in the country and No. 3 prospect in Minnesota.

Ragnow played center on the Arkansas offensive line and appeared in nine games as a freshman. He started all 13 games for the Razorbacks as a sophomore at right guard. He played 12 games as a junior at center and right guard, and played center last season.