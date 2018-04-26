MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the final weekend of April and spring is finally in bloom. We found reasons to get outside and enjoy it all around the Twin Cities, from a warm-weather race to a spring art crawl. Check out what there is to do if you’re Working for the Weekend.

Art In Bloom

Enter a world of timeless art and fresh flowers during the 35th annual Art in Bloom — a free four-day festival of fresh floral arrangements and the fine art that inspired them. One-hundred-sixty-five floral designs interpret objects from Minneapolis Institute of Art’s collection. Art in Bloom takes place Thursday through Sunday.

Get In Gear Run

After a long winter of hibernation, sign up for the Get In Gear Run! This annual rite of spring consists of a 10K, 5K, and a half-marathon. The race takes place this Saturday at Minnehaha Falls.

St. Paul Art Crawl

If you don’t want to run, how about crawl? The St. Paul Art Crawl is this Friday through Sunday. Check out works of more than 300 artists in 17 venues around the city.

U.S. Men’s Curling Team

Finally, head to Ridgedale Mall to meet the U.S. Men’s Curling Team. You can get pictures and autographs with the team the brought home the gold medal. The family-friendly event is from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday at Ridgedale Center Court. There will also be take-home gold medals for children.