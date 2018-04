MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Flooding is expected to get worse along some Minnesota rivers.

On Thursday, a road in Jordan closed because of flooding concerns.

The County Highway 9-County Road 11 bridge closed at 2 p.m.

The Minnesota River has risen about four feet in that area since Saturday.

The river is expected to rise two more feet by late Sunday night, when the area could see moderate flooding.

Drivers can still use the river crossings at Highway 41 and County Road 101.