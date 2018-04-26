MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The chair of the House Agriculture Finance Committee is accused of sexual assault.

On Thursday, House Speaker Kurt Daudt (R-Crown) and Majority Leader Joyce Peppin (R-Rogers) said that Rep. Rod Hamilton (R-Mountain Lake) had his chairmanship suspended amid the allegations.

“(We) have instructed the House’s non-partisan HR department to begin their complaint process per the new House Policy on Discrimination and Harassment,” the statement from both said.

A 23-year old woman filed a report with St. Paul Police Friday. The Bemidji woman said that Hamilton had touched her without consent at his apartment. During the interview she told an investigator that Hamilton stroked her hair, traced her ear with his finger, kissed her cheek, held her hands and hugged her.

On Thursday, Hamilton issued a statement:

As someone who has worked for years with at-risk men and women, including survivors of sexual assault, I deeply regret the effect my actions had on Ms. Schlecht. During my interactions with Ms. Schlecht, I intended to offer comfort and compassion to a person who was going through a difficult time. I now understand that my actions, while well-intentioned may be viewed differently by a survivor of sexual assault, and that it may have caused additional pain and hardship. For that I fully apologize. I categorically deny accusations of sexual assault—as stated in the article, according to a spokesperson from the Ramsey County attorney’s office, these actions ‘…did not meet the elements of criminal sexual conduct.’ In the interest of full transparency and cooperation, I have reported this incident to the House Human Resources Department. To date, I have not been contacted by law enforcement regarding these allegations, but I will cooperate fully with any investigation conducted either by law enforcement or the House Human Resources Department.

Police reported that the case is still open and active. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office has said, based on the information available, “it did not appear that the elements of a crime were present.”