SHAKOPEE, Minn. (WCCO) — Teenagers are known for quickly outgrowing their clothes or being really picky about what the brand names they choose to wear.

But there are also teenagers who struggle to have their basic needs met, due to their family’s financial challenges. Parents and teachers at Shakopee High School have found a way to help solve that problem.

It’s a store that is stocked with clothes, toiletries and shoes. It’s called Saber Nation Station. And everything there is free.

If you’re a student at Shakopee High School, you can walk inside this room and find just about anything you might need, from deodorant to sneakers.

Kristin Koller is a parent volunteer at the store.

“We have T-shirts, shorts, tennis shoes. We have a selection or prom dresses. We had prom last weekend. During the winter months we stock winter coats, hats, socks and scarves,” Koller said.

What you won’t find is a cashier, waiting to take your money. Everything is free.

All the merchandise here has been donated by parents and other community members. The clothes and shoes are gently-used and trendy.

Volunteers spend time carefully selecting, stocking and displaying the items, making it look a lot like the junior section of a department store.

Shawn Hallett is a Shakopee school board member who also volunteers at the store.

“The store is open from about 7:30 in the morning until 4:30 at night. We will unlock the door. It is not manned. No one is there checking up on kids,” Hallett said.

The store is meant to meet the needs of students who have limited financial means, but plenty of academic potential.

Here in the privacy of this room, they find one less thing to worry about.

“We believe high school is hard enough. Being a high school kid…. there are a lot of challenges,” Hallett said.

Hallett and Koller started the Saber Nation Station a year ago, after visiting a high school in Rochester and hearing about the positive impact.

“There have been some studies that have shown that when a student feels confident and welcome, they do have higher academic achievement,” Hallett said.

In the future, the parent volunteers here hope that students will take over operating and maintaining the school store.

Here is more information on Saber Nation Station.