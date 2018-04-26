MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say an explosion injured multiple people in Superior, Wisconsin, Thursday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Superior Police Department, there was an explosion at the Husky Refinery at around 10:06 a.m. The fire is under control, but police say there are preliminary reports of multiple injuries.

CBS3 Duluth reports neighbors in the area reported on Facebook that the explosion shook their homes. The TV station reports St. Luke’s Hospital confirms that they have an incident command center set up, and are “fully prepared” to receive patients from the explosion.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the refinery after the explosion. A Husky Energy representative said emergency crews are at the scene, but could only confirm one person was transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries.