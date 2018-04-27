MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a fire damaged a home north of the Twin Cities metro Friday morning, but nobody was hurt.

The Andover Fire Department responded just before 10 a.m. to the 155th Ave. block of Potawatomi St. When firefighters arrived, they located the fire near the fireplace and chimney.

Authorities say the homeowner was home at the time of the fire, and uses the fireplace as a primary heat source. The homeowner had been burning a fire earlier in the day before the house fire.

Fire officials say nobody was hurt, and the blaze caused minimal damage to the home. Authorities say it’s a good reminder to have your fireplace inspected and make sure it’s properly maintained, especially if it’s a primary heat source.