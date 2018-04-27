MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Elk River Police Department is investigating after receiving several reports of home burglaries early Friday morning.

Authorities say several burglaries were reported on the 19000 block of Baldwin Street between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Friday. Police say it appears in most cases, the suspects got into homes through an unlocked garaged service door.

As a result of the incidents, Elk River police are increasing their overnight patrols. Residents are being advised to secure garage service doors, overhead doors and doors leading from the garage to homes. Any vehicles being left outside should be locked, with garage door openers removed.

Anyone with information about the incidents should contact the Elk River Police Department.