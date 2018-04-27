MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of residents are getting back to their homes after a refinery explosion and fire forced them to evacuate in northwestern Wisconsin Thursday.

The fire at the Husky Energy oil refinery in Superior, Wisconsin was put out last night, but an evacuation order for residents of Superior stayed in place until 6 a.m.

Things are finally getting back to normal in Superior after a scary 24 hours for residents.

“Well the police came to our door and they said that we have an evacuation order, said they are mandatory, and they said there are motels open,” Harris Balko said. “They said, ‘You can go to the DECC,’ where we are now.”

Harris and Diane Balko live just 3 miles away from the refinery and spent the night at Duluth’s Amsoil Arena. Joined by about 40 other people, they enjoyed board games and snacks.

They said they didn’t feel the explosion, but they could definitely see that big, black plume of smoke.

Facebook also activated its Safety Check feature for its users so people could let their friends know that they were safe. We have seen it activated in the past during natural disasters and terror attacks.

The blast at the refinery and the evacuation left at least 16 people hurt. Authorities say there are no fatalities and all workers are accounted for.