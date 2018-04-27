(credit: CBS)
Title: Local Sales Manager
Department: Sales
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Manage the local sales process and new business development for WCCO-TV, CBSMinnesota.com, and CBS Local interactive platforms.
- Strategize with AE’s on all business accounts to maximize market share, achieve budgets among core business, new business and interactive sales.
- Coordinate with Director of Sales, Sales Managers and Research Director in developing programming estimates, creating sports and special packages, and creating sales pieces.
- Collaborate w/ Digital Sales Manager and Business Development Manager on NTR, marketing programs, sales contests & incentive initiatives.
- Routinely review local sales forecasting – weekly, monthly and quarterly – to position sales team to respond quickly and effectively to changes in the market.
- Interact daily with agency and direct clients while overseeing account assignments.
- Develop relationships with key client personnel both locally and nationally to maximize revenue potential.
- Oversee local sales efforts for sports and specials (NCAA BB, NFL, Golf, Grammys etc).
- Work w/ Director of Sales & Nat’l Sales Manager to monitor market conditions, CPPs and establish rate card.
- Establish account list and compensation plans for Account Executives in conjunction with established budgets.
- Source, select, hire, supervise and prepare quarterly performance evaluations of AE’s.
- Train and monitor efforts of staff on selling in the television marketplace and servicing accounts (timely addressing of Credits, Late Runs, Posts etc) and establish steps to train staff on sales systems.
- Maintain historical account billings, forecasting, and accountability systems.
- Evaluate and recommend improvements in all aspects of sales areas.
- Assist Traffic and AE’s with makegoods and all related paperwork associated with orders.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Must be a strong communicator, results-oriented, innovative, and demonstrate leadership.
- Excellent presentation skills and computer proficiency required.
- Minimum 2-3 years of experience as a Local Sales Manager.
- Bachelor’s degree required.
