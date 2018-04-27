MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials say a Minnesota woman suspected of killing her husband at their home and then killing a Florida woman and stealing her identity is on her way from Texas to Florida.

The sheriff in Cameron County, Texas says 56-year-old Lois Riess was picked up at a Texas jail early Thursday morning. She’s being brought to Lee County, Florida to face a second-degree murder charge.

Riess was arrested last week in Texas. Authorities say Riess killed her husband, David Riess, at their Blooming Prairie home before heading to Florida and killing Pamela Hutchinson. Investigators say they believe Lois Riess killed the Florida woman to assume her identity.

She’s expected to stand trial in Minnesota after the Florida case is done.

Documents obtained by WCCO show accused murderer Lois Riess was under criminal investigation in Minnesota in 2015 for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from her disabled sister.