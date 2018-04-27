MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting on the city’s north side earlier this week.

Willie B. Brown, 35, is being held at Hennepin County Hail on probable cause murder, police said Friday.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 1900 block of Newton Avenue North just after 5 a.m. Thursday, where they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to North Memorial, where he later died. His identity has not been released.