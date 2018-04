Actress, recording artist and author Vanessa Williams is in the Twin Cities to appear on Evine for her V. by Vanessa Williams collection on April 27-28.

V. by Vanessa Williams is an exquisite interpretation of the pieces she loves most from her own wardrobe, with designs featuring a stunning combination of timeless, flowing silhouettes, feminine patterns and sultry fabrics to make you feel fabulous season after season.

Click here for more information.