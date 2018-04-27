Filed Under:bRIAN o'NEILL, Minnesota Vikings

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have selected offensive tackle Brian O’Neill from Pittsburgh in the second round of the NFL draft.

The Vikings used the 62nd overall pick on Friday night to nab the 6-foot-6, 305-pound O’Neill, who played left tackle for the Panthers as a junior in 2017 and was a first team All-ACC honoree.

He spent the previous two seasons at right tackle after joining the program as a tight end.

If the Vikings feel confident enough in O’Neill’s development, he could take over at right tackle with Mike Remmers making a permanent move to right guard.

Remmers was signed last year as a tackle, but injuries prompted him to shift inside.

The Vikings took a Pittsburgh offensive tackle in 2015, with T.J. Clemmings in the fourth round.

