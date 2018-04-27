EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) – The second and third rounds of the NFL Draft continue Friday night, but the Minnesota Vikings took time to introduce their newest player.

The Vikings took Central Florida defensive back Mike Hughes with the No. 30 pick Thursday night. He was introduced at the team’s Eagan practice facility Friday afternoon.

It’s another defensive player for head coach Mike Zimmer to add to an already loaded defense.

“Just being drafted into the NFL is a blessing for me. This has been a life-long dream, whether I get picked in the fifth round,” Hughes said. “I’m excited to go to work wherever I got drafted.”

General Manager Rick Spielman says he didn’t expect Hughes to be available when the Vikings made their pick with the No. 30 selection. He’s most likely to make an early impact on special teams with kick and punt returns, but he’s also a playmaker in the secondary.

“Mike’s a tremendous athlete, great quickness in him and out of cuts. Short shuttle time, which I look at very hard. It was outstanding,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “Obviously his 40 time. He goes and gets the ball up in the air. And as Rick said, he’s an excellent returner.”