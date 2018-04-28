MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials are issuing a warning after two people fell through the ice on Lake Superior Saturday.

The first fall happened around 4:15 p.m. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, a 13-year-old boy fell in the water and was floating on an ice chunk.

A man who was supervising the boy’s youth group fell in while attempting to rescue him. They both got out of the water safely. The boy was treated for possible injuries on scene and released.

About two hours later, a woman was walking her dogs on Lake Superior when one of them fell through the ice. She fell in, too, while trying to rescue the dog. A bystander called 911, and deputies were able to rescue her.

Last week, two men on a UTV fell through the ice on Prairie Lake. Wallace Schulke, 82, died at the scene. Mark Schulke, 61, was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said no ice in the area is safe to be on at this point in the year.