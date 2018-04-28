Filed Under:Local TV, opioids

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, an effort to combat the nationwide opioid epidemic.

The day allows people to dispose of unused, unneeded or expired drugs free of charge.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, most people who abuse prescription drugs get them from friends or family.

In 2017, Minnesota residents got rid of more than 44,000 pounds of unneeded medications during take back events.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, there are about 100 collection sites open around Minnesota. Click here to find a drop-off site near you.

