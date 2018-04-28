MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Gustavus Adolphus College men’s tennis team made history last Saturday — again.

The Gusties won their 300th straight conference match – a streak dating back more than 30 years. How in the world does a team pull that off?

When you coach men’s tennis in the MIAC, your team does not always get the most attention. But the almost unfathomable streak Gustavus has going would be the envy of any coach anywhere.

“It’s not something that this group thinks about on a regular basis,” said Coach Tommy Valentini. “But it sort of makes you think about the shoulders that you’re standing on, I think more than anything.”

The streak started on April 11, 1986, 12 years before any of the current players were born. Ronald Reagan was in the White House, Ferris Bueller had yet to take his day off and FOX was still six months from becoming the fourth TV Network.

Dynasties come and go in sports, but Gustavus’ has not gone anywhere. How have they done it?

“They’ve done a nice job of staying in the moment, and staying present and trying to get the most out of every day, and get better every day,” Valentini said. “We just keep trying to put a great version of our group out there every day, and fortunately something like this has taken place.

Their 100th straight came in 1996. Their 200th came in 2007. And 300 came April 21, nine years to the day that legendary coach Steve Wilkinson announced his retirement.

They have not missed a beat since former player Valentini took over.

“When you hit a milestone like that, you just feel real fortunate to be a part of that type of legacy,” Valentini said. “And it just makes you think about how many great players and how many great teams and how many great matches that we’ve been able to share in the league for a long time, and really what Coach Wilkinson was able to do for a long time as well. And from there you just be grateful that you have the opportunity to pursue something like that.”