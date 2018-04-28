MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota woman suspected of killing her husband and then killing a woman in Florida and stealing her identity has been extradited to Florida.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday 56-year-old Lois Riess is at the Lee County Jail awaiting trial.

Riess was arrested last week in Texas. Authorities say Riess killed her husband, David Riess, at their Blooming Prairie home before heading to Florida and killing Pamela Hutchinson. Investigators say they believe Lois Riess killed the Florida woman to assume her identity.

She’s expected to stand trial in Minnesota after the Florida case is done.

Documents obtained by WCCO show Riess was under criminal investigation in Minnesota in 2015 for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from her disabled sister.