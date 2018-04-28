MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Each week, Mike Augustyniak visits a local mixologist to see what they’re stirring up. This week, he heads to Spoon & Stable to try their twist on the margarita.

Margarita Pequena

¼ oz Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

¾ oz Fresh Lime Juice

1 oz Dolin Dry Vermouth

1 oz Salers Apertif

2 Dashes of Orange Bitters

Pinch of Salt

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin over ice. Shake briefly, no more than 5 seconds, to prevent over dilution. Pour, ice and all, into a wine glass or lowball. Serve with a lime wheel.

Spoon and Stable has one of the Twin Cities’ largest cocktail menu, ranging from craft cocktails, to classics, to low-proof and no-proof drinks. Cocktails classes are offered on Saturdays and explore the techniques and history behind your favorite drinks.