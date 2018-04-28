Filed Under:Local TV, Mike Augustyniak, Mike's Mix, Spoon & Stable

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Each week, Mike Augustyniak visits a local mixologist to see what they’re stirring up. This week, he heads to Spoon & Stable to try their twist on the margarita. 

Margarita Pequena

  • ¼ oz Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao
  • ¾ oz Fresh Lime Juice
  • 1 oz Dolin Dry Vermouth
  • 1 oz Salers Apertif
  • 2 Dashes of Orange Bitters
  • Pinch of Salt

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin over ice.  Shake briefly, no more than 5 seconds, to prevent over dilution.  Pour, ice and all, into a wine glass or lowball. Serve with a lime wheel.

Spoon and Stable has one of the Twin Cities’ largest cocktail menu, ranging from craft cocktails, to classics, to low-proof and no-proof drinks. Cocktails classes are offered on Saturdays and explore the techniques and history behind your favorite drinks.

