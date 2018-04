MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump wrapped up his week at the White House by shining a spotlight on the national opioid crisis. Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Last year, Americans turned in more than 900,000 pounds of prescription drugs, according to the president.

Meanwhile, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen delivered the Democratic Weekly Address, touting the virtues of the Affordable Care Act and decrying Republican efforts to weaken the ACA.