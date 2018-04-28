Filed Under:Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jake Odorizzi pitched six strong innings, Mitch Garver homered and the Minnesota Twins snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

Odorizzi (2-2) gave up one run and five hits. Fernando Rodney worked around two walks while pitching a scoreless ninth for his third save in six chances.

Scott Schebler homered for the Reds, and Devin Mesoraco had two hits. Joey Votto went 0 for 3 with a walk, stopping his homer streak at four games.

Cincinnati right-hander Sal Romano (1-3) lasted 4 2/3 innings and was charged with three runs, two earned, and six hits.

