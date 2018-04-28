MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Vikings continued to wheel and deal on day 3 of the NFL Draft, adding some pieces they hope will put them over the top.

The gold-medal winning curling team announced their first selection of the day. They used the second pick of the fourth round to take Jalyn Holmes, a defensive lineman from Ohio State. Another lengthy pass rusher added to an already fearsome position group. He could play tackle or end.

They traded up to take Central Michigan tight end Tyler Conklin in the 5th round. The former basketball player is expected to be a terrific pass catcher, especially in the red zone, as a compliment to Kyle Rudolph in the two-tight end sets new offensive coordinator John DeFillipo loves.

A very interesting choice 10 picks later, another trade to draft Auburn kicker Daniel Carlson — the highest the Vikings have ever taken a kicker. This might spell the beginning of the end for Kai Forbath, who is not owned any guaranteed money this year.