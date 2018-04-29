MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This weekend, many families are trying to decide where their kids will go to college before National College Decision Day — Tuesday, May 1. A big part of that decision is based on money.

Chris Wills is the president of College Inside Track. He says there are four common mistakes families make that increase the cost of college:

1. “If you get in, we’ll find a way to pay for it”

2. Don’t submit the FAFSA

3. Don’t match your student with schools likely to give him or her the most money

4. Take out PLUS Loans

So what do those mean? Watch his full interview with Esme Murphy above, to find out.