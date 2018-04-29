MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You know the lyrics: “Take me out to the ball game.”

On Sunday, that’s exactly what two groups did for a group of Minnesota children who could use some rest and relaxation.

Eight-year-old Maija Neugebauer was one of the kids who enjoyed a day at Target Field in Minneapolis.

She was born with a heart condition, and had surgery as a baby. Just last month, she had another one – to replace her pulmonary valve.

Her healthy heart is now ready for the excitement of a major league baseball game.

“I thought it was going to be exciting and I thought it was going to be really fun,” she said ahead of Sunday’s game.

Maija and her dad were invited to Target Field by Make-A-Wish Minnesota and Starkey Hearing Technologies.

The two groups have partnered up to grant the wishes of several Minnesota children who’ve been through a lot.

“I think with a lot of these children, they have had so many hospital visits, so many doctord visits, and so our hope at Startkey is to just give them a normal, fun day,” said Karen Spaeth, with Starkey Hearing Foundation.

Maija has been really busy.

Just two weeks ago, she was on her Make-a-Wish trip to Disney World.

Thankfully, the warm weather they had in Florida is now here in Minnesota.

Sunday’s game fell on World Wish Day.

Maija was one of six who children got the VIP treatment inside a suite at Target Field.