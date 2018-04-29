MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Despite flood warnings amid a massive spring melt, a fire warning is in effect for much of eastern Minnesota Sunday afternoon and evening.

According to WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak, these last few weeks have been remarkably dry, despite a massive blizzard just a few weeks ago. With a lot of grasses and plants are still dry and high winds forecast for the afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a fire warning across the eastern half of Minnesota, with a fire watch covering the other half.

The flooding concerns are largely localized in parts of the Minnesota River valley, Augustyniak said. That means it won’t mitigate any potential wildfires, leaving dry ground and low humidity across the vast majority of the state.