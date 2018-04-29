Filed Under:Florida, Killer Grandma, Lois Riess, Murder

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Florida judge ruled Sunday morning that the Minnesota grandmother accused of two murders will be held without bond until this week’s pre-trial detention hearing.

The defense team for 56-year-old Lois Riess tried to make a case around waiting on the decision, but the judge denied the request.

Prosecutors argued to hold Riess, saying she’s a danger to the community.

Riess had been on the run for two weeks after allegedly killing her husband, David Riess, in Blooming Prairie.

She then traveled to Fort Myers Beach, Florida, where police believe she killed a woman to steal her identity.

She was eventually caught in Texas.

After the Florida trial, Riess is expected to stand trial in Minnesota.

