Filed Under:CDC, Centers For Disease Control, Centers For Disease Control And Prevention
(credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Government officials say the new head of the top U.S. public health agency has asked for — and will receive — a cut to his record-setting pay.

Officials are not yet saying what Dr. Robert Redfield Jr.’s new salary is.

The 66-year-old HIV researcher was picked in March to head the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

His annual compensation was set at $375,000. That sum was at least $150,000 more than any previous CDC director had received. It also was well above the compensation of other top federal health officials — including Redfield’s boss, Secretary Alex Azar of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

On Monday, HHS officials said Redfield had asked for a pay reduction because the topic had become a distraction.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch