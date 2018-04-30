Filed Under:Flooding, Fort Snelling

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Several areas, trails and roads around Fort Snelling State Park are closed due to flooding.

The park issued a visitor alert Monday, saying that the park’s main road was closed, as well as many hiking trails, the fishing pier, and two boat launches.

Only a small portion of the Snelling Lake Trail is still open to hikers, the park said. The geochaching program, however, has been suspended, as several stations are under water.

The open house at Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel has been cancelled until further notice.

