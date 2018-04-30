Filed Under:Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, Jeffrey Jon Masek, Local TV, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Hennepin County deputy has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested and charged with three felony child sex crimes.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday Deputy Jeffrey Jon Masek, 60, was arrested in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. He is being held at the Barron County Jail.

jeffrey jon masek mug Hennepin County Deputy Charged With 3 Child Sex Crimes

(credit: Barron County Jail)

According to Barron County court records, Masek is charged with using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement and attempted second degree sexual assault of a child.

Masek appeared in court Monday. A judge set his bail at $2,500. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 4.

The sheriff’s office issued the following statement:

“The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office has learned that Deputy Jeffrey Jon Masek has been arrested on criminal charges in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, and is being held in custody in the Barron County Jail in Barron, Wisconsin.  Masek has been placed on Administrative Leave pending internal investigation. The criminal charges are being investigated by Rice Lake Police.”

