MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Hennepin County deputy has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested and charged with three felony child sex crimes.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday Deputy Jeffrey Jon Masek, 60, was arrested in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. He is being held at the Barron County Jail.

According to Barron County court records, Masek is charged with using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement and attempted second degree sexual assault of a child.

Masek appeared in court Monday. A judge set his bail at $2,500. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 4.

The sheriff’s office issued the following statement: