Duluth

Duluth Homegrown Music Festival

Now through May 6

This is one serious music festival: over 100 bands, all over the city. Surely there’s something to satisfy every musical taste here.

St. Paul

Festival of Nations

May 3-6

Back for its 86th year, the Festival of Nations celebrates the diversity in Minnesota’s heritage, with 90 different ethnic groups providing music, dance, crafts, and food.

Red Wing to Winona (and into Wisconsin)

The 100-Mile Garage Sale

May 4-7

Bargain hunters and Antique Roadshow dreamers, take note—this annual event is a treasure-hunter’s joy.

St. Paul

Cinco de Mayo

May 5

St. Paul’s District del Sol has plenty to entertain you with. A lowrider car show, fiesta parade, live music, salsa tasting contest, kids’ activities, and plenty of fabulous, authentic Mexican food.

Lake City

Warbler Weekend

May 11-13

Join the St. Paul Audubon Society for a weekend full of informal bird watching and guided bird walks. This is a productive time for bird watchers—it’s not unusual to spot 130+ types of birds over this weekend.

Lake Elmo

Shepherd’s Harvest Sheep and Wool Festival

May 11-13

Sheep. Llamas. Angora bunnies. Woolen goodies, premade or ready to knit/crochet. Food, music, sheepherder dog demonstrations, knitting classes, and plenty of food.

Zimmerman

Spring Celebration

May 12

In honor of International Migratory Bird Day, Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge has a fun day of events for kids and adults, including guided hikes, nature crafts, a bird tour, and a kids’ photography workshop, among other events.

Detroit Lakes

Festival of Birds

May 16-19

Serious birders, take note—this festival offers the possibility of seeing any of more than 250 species of birds that live in the Detroit Lakes area. There will be guided tours, educational events, and field trips.

Minneapolis

Art-a-Whirl

May 18-20

Prowl around NE Minneapolis and explore its growing arts community in this varied collection of local and national artists’ exhibitions, now in its 23rd year.

Whalan

The Stand-Still Parade

May 19

Food, music, games—and a parade that doesn’t move.

