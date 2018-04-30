MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With Mother’s Day and Memorial, there are plenty of reasons why retailers will be competing for your business in the month of May. Chrysa Duran from ThriftyJinxy helps us sort through the best deals of the month.

BBQ and Picnic Supplies

We’re headed into the most popular time of the year for outdoor entertaining. If you head to stores this month, particularly the week right before Memorial Day, you can stock up on food and supplies not just for that weekend, but for all summer long. The BBQ grill itself probably won’t be on sale this month, but the related food and supplies will be.

Clothing

Lots of stores will try to lure us in with deals on summer clothing, but the real deals are on spring apparel that has been marked down for clearance. Especially during Memorial Day weekend we’ll see discounts from 25 to 90 percent off. Besides the marked down price, many stores will offer printable or e-coupons to save an additional percentage.

Star Wars Day

“May the 4th” is Star Wars Day! You’ll find discounts on everything Star Wars-related like clothing, games, gifts, toys DVD box sets and more. You’ll find lots of deals at online retailers like Amazon, Target, Think Geek, Best Buy and the Disney Store, but you’ll find in-store deals too and some fun store displays.

Home Goods

Usually one-third of all Memorial Day weekend sales are dedicated to home items like kitchen supplies, furniture and appliances. Some of those deals will also start earlier in the month. Look at stores like Home Depot and Lowes for outdoor items like patio sets and yard décor and stores like Williams-Sonoma, Sears, Kohl’s, and JCPenney for deals on cooking accessories, pots and pans, sheets and towels and home décor. Plus with all the graduations and wedding showers happening this season, there are even more sales on these items.

Mattresses

If it’s time to replace your mattress, May is the month to do it. Most traditional mattress manufacturers introduce new products in June, so May is the time to clean out the current models. On top of that, Memorial is a big day for mattress sales. You should be able to find sales offering 50 percent off or more this month. Retailers like Macy’s and Sears and Overstock will offer as much as 60 percent off during May. You may also want to try an online company that specializes in nothing but mattresses like Nectar or DreamCloud.

Vacuum Cleaners

We’re still in spring cleaning season and it can be a good month to buy a vacuum cleaner. New models usually come out in June, so May can be a great time to grab a deal on a current model. You can find discounts as much as 40 to 50 percent off. New refrigerator models are also announced in June, so look for discounted models this month.