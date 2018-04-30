MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Millennial parents shop differently than their older counterparts, according to a new survey that reports a majority rely heavily on their phones to research products and interact with customer service.

The National Retail Federation released the findings Monday in its quarterly Consumer View report, adding that the survey targeted more than 3,000 U.S. adults between January and February.

According to the survey results, 78 percent of millennial parents use their phones to research products, compared to 58 percent of other parents.

Seventy-one percent of millennials also use their phones to leave online reviews, engage with customer service or return a product, compared to just 43 percent of older parents.

“Millennials are very concerned about good customer services and are twice as likely to back out of a purchase for lack of it,” said Katherine Cullen, the director of retail and consumer insights for the National Retail Federation. “For millennials, service ranks ahead of convenience, selection and loyalty programs.”

Brands also play a bigger role in millennials’ shopping lives.

According to the survey, millennial parents are nearly twice as likely to only shop at brands that reflect their social or political values. About 50 percent of millennials surveyed said they’d also stick with a beloved brand despite cheaper and more convenient options.

Older parents aren’t as loyal or motivated by a brand’s perceived social values.

Millennials are the generation born between 1981 and 1996, according to the Pew Research Center.

The group is currently the largest generation in the U.S. labor force, and they’re waiting longer to have kids than previous generations.